Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 to $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.990 EPS.
NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 319,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.24.
ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
