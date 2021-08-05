Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.990 EPS.

ONTO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,354. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.16.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

