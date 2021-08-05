Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

