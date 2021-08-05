Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.30

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 8345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.