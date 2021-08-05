Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.