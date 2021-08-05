Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEG stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 328,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Elm Group Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

