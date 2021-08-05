Oppenheimer Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $85.24 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.