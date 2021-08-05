Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $884.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

