OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $57.47 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.31 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

