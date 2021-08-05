OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0028 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $34,722.34 and approximately $1,395.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.83 or 0.99909453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.00835260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

