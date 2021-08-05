Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 985,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,968. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

