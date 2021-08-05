Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 38,893 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 157.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.37.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

