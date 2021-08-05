Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.64. 153,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,716. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

