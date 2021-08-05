O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $16,211,747.64 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $605.15. The stock had a trading volume of 290,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,328. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

