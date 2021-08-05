Organon & Co. (OGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

