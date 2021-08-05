ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 533,246.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 399,935 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.