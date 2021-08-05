Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.83. 6,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

