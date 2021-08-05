Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 605 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $134.92. 21,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.