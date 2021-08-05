Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Facebook by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock valued at $824,008,394 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.20. 670,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

