Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 420 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 14,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $77.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

