Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com reported solid second-quarter 2021 results. Strength in demand for its e-commerce services in the home-furnishing vertical is expected to remain a major growth driver in the near term as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, new customers surged year over year and new-customer repeat-purchase rate increased. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is a concern. Medici Ventures and tZERO businesses are expected to run at a loss in the foreseeable future as blockchain will take more time to gain widespread adoption.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

OSTK opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.