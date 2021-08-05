Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 928,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock worth $15,737,525. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

