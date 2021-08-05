Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.10. 450 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.