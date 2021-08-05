Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 10.2% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 90,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,563,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

