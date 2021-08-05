Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High at $406.71

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.71 and last traded at $402.45, with a volume of 6229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

