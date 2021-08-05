Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 7,615 National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

