Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $320,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

