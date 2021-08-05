Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHOO opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

