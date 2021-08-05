Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Five9 by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $209.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,313 shares of company stock worth $21,617,946. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

