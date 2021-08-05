Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,999 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,122,296. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

