Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 84,778 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84,778 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

