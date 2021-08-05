Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.08 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,291,511 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.36.

In related news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

