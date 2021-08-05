Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $13.78

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.78 or 0.00034228 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $5.27 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00057996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00898437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00098669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

