Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.19

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.19 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 182663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.173754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.