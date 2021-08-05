Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.

NYSE PH traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,939. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $185.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.07.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

