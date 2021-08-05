Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

