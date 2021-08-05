Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a PE ratio of 215.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

