Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
About Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
