Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

