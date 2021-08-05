Patientory Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,268.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $16,268.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

