Paul Cuff Sells 21,678 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) insider Paul Cuff sold 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £216.78 ($283.22).

LON XPS opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £303.62 million and a PE ratio of 34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. XPS Pensions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

XPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

