Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.01 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

