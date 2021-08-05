Paxos Standard Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $908.53 million and approximately $117.70 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00028850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 908,737,278 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.