Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 31.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price was down 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 93,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 59,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.