Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $40.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,224 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

