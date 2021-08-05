Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $560.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.