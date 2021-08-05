PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $506.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

