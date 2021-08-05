PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

