Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £94,462.36 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,379.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

