Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,244,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 23,362,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.