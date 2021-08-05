Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

